Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A9 (2018), Galaxy J6 price cut in India

Samsung slashes pricing of select smartphones.

    It looks like Samsung is on a spree of slashing the cost of some of its smartphones. Well, the company seems to have slashed the pricing of two Galaxy A series phones - the Galaxy A7 (2018) and Galaxy A9 (2018). Notably, these are innovative camera-centric smartphones launched with triple rear cameras and four rear cameras respectively.

    Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A9 (2018), Galaxy J6 get a price cut

     

    Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) price cut

    Well, the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) was launched back in September 2018 for Rs. 23,990 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and Rs. 28,990 for the high-end variant with 6GB RAM. Now, the official Samsung India online store has listed this smartphone for Rs. 18,990 and Rs. 22,990 respectively. Notably, the new pricing is Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 6,000 lesser than its launch price.

    Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) price cut

    When it comes to the smartphone with a quad-camera module at its rear - the Galaxy A9 (2018), it was launched in two variants - 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM priced at Rs. 36,990 and Rs. 39,990. Now, these variants appear to have got a price cut taking them to Rs. 33,990 and Rs. 36,990 respectively. This was spotted by the Twitter-based tipster and Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom.

    Samsung Galaxy J6 price cut

    Besides these two variants, the same tipster has also revealed that the Samsung Galaxy J6 has also received a price. The base variant of the smartphone with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM is likely to be priced at Rs. 10,490 instead of its previous cost of Rs. 12,490. Likewise, the high-end variant of the device with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM is said to be priced at Rs. 11,990 instead of its previous cost of Rs. 13,990.

    This new pricing of the Galaxy J6 is claimed to be reflected only in the offline stores. While the online channels including the Samsung website list it for Rs. 11,490 and Rs. 12,990 respectively. The device was announced in May 2018 for Rs. 13,990 and Rs. 16,490 respectively.

     

    As of now, there is no official word from Samsung regarding the price cut on its smartphones. We can expect further details from the company in the coming days.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 12, 2019, 8:32 [IST]
