Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy J6 Plus, Galaxy J8, Galaxy J4 Plus get price cut in India

As it is the festive season in India, several brands are coming up with discounts and offers. Like the other brands, it looks like Samsung has also announced a temporary price cut on an array of smartphones. Though there is no official word from Samsung regarding the price cut, the details regarding the same have been revealed by the Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom.

As per the tweet from the popular tipster, select Samsung smartphones including Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy J8, Galaxy J6 Plus and Galaxy J4 Plus are available at discounted prices. It has been revealed that the price cut is effective from October 31 to November 15. It also notes that the temporary price cut and after November 15, these phones will sell at their launch pricing.

Discounted price of Samsung Galaxy A7, A8, J6 Plus and J4 Plus

When it comes to the discounted pricing, the Galaxy A7 (2018) 128GB variant launched for Rs. 28,990 will be available at a best buy cost of Rs. 26,990. And, the 64GB variant of the smartphone is available for Rs. 22,990. The Galaxy J8 was launched earlier this year for Rs. 18,990. Now, it is available for Rs. 16,990 after the temporary price cut.

Galaxy J6 Plus launched last month for Rs. 15,990 is available for Rs. 14,990 via the offline stores. The online pricing is still the launch price. And, the Galaxy J4 Plus launched alongside the Galaxy J6 Plus for Rs. 10,990 is available at a lesser pricing of Rs. 9,990. Besides the price cut for a limited time period, Samsung also offers one-time free screen replacement on select Galaxy smartphones.

Talking about this move from Samsung, the company has been trying hard to bring about impressive mid-range and affordable smartphones to rival the Chinese counterparts with good offerings in the category. However, the Galaxy J series phones are not a match to the better-specced models from Motorola, Xiaomi and HMD Global.

But the Galaxy A7 (2018) with a triple rear camera setup is a unique offering in its category as there aren't many models with such a camera arrangement. It has a 4MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view and a 5MP Live Focus sensor.