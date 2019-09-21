Samsung Galaxy A70s Spotted On TENAA Revealing New Details News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Samsung Galaxy A70s smartphone has appeared on TENNA with a model number SM-A7070. The listing suggests that the handset will come with a 6.7-inch display as seen on the Galaxy A70, 4,400mAh battery, and Android 9 OS. If reports are to be believed, the device is expected to launch on September 27.

Expected Specs, Price Of The Galaxy A70s

The new leak further hints that the Galaxy A70s will come with a dual-SIM card slot along with a dimension of 164.2 x 76.7 x 7.9mm. It is expected to sport a Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch design. It might get powered by the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

The smartphone is likely to ship with Android 9 Pie-based OneUI. In terms of camera, it is believed to be the Samsung's first handset to house a whopping 64MP primary camera based on ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. The mobile phone might be priced at Rs. 32,990 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy A70

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A70 was launched with Dolby Atmos support and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has a 32MP + 8MP + 5MP camera setup at the rear. At the front, it houses a 32MP selfie camera. It runs Android Pie based on Samsung's One UI. It is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery which comes with the fast charging support. Its default storage of 128GB can further be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Connectivity aspects on board the device include Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS with A-GPS, Glonass, NFC, and more. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 28,990 for its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. And, it is available in black, blue, and white colors.

