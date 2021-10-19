Samsung Galaxy A73 Could Get OLED Panels From TCL Or BOE; Will It Pass Samsung’s Quality Test? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy A72 is quite a popular phone in India when it launched earlier this year. Naturally, Samsung is working on its successor - the Galaxy A73. We've been getting a steady stream of rumors regarding the Samsung Galaxy A73. The latest one talks about its display, which is reportedly being bought from China's BOE and TCL CSOT.

Samsung Galaxy A73 Display Details

The latest tip on the Samsung Galaxy A73 comes from the Korean publication, The Elec. The report says Samsung Electronics is testing OLED panels from three suppliers, particularly for the Samsung Galaxy A73. Of course, one of them is from Samsung Display as anyone might have guessed.

The other two suppliers are from Chinese firms BOE and TCL CSOT. Previously, Samsung had reached out to other OEMs for its smartphone displays. For instance, TCL CSOT was the sole supplier of OLED displays for the Samsung Galaxy M41. However, the South Korean firm changed its mind and skipped the Galaxy M41 and launched the Galaxy M51 instead, which packed a screen from Samsung Display.

For the unaware, Samsung Display has been supplying OLED panels for its smartphones for more than 10 years now. So, one might wonder why bring in new OEMs now? That's because Samsung has been trying to expand its supply chain for some time now. Instead of solely relying on Samsung Display, the company wants to be able to use other displays as well as it can be cheaper.

Samsung And The OLED Chain

That said, this isn't the first time that Samsung has reached out to OMEs for its displays. Presently, TCL CSOT caters to the displays for a few Galaxy M series, but these are in very few quantities. On the other hand, BOE was assigned to make the display of the Samsung Galaxy S21. However, the deal didn't make it through due to "low-quality" after being tested by Samsung Display.

The low-quality rejection has been a debate at Samsung Display. Samsung's quality test seems to be of high ranking, providing us with some of the best display smartphones. Now, reports once again suggest Chinese displays coming to the Samsung Galaxy A73. But it remains to be seen how well these displays turn out.

