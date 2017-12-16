Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and LG K10 (2018) await a CES 2018 launch

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018) have been circulating in rumors and speculations since the past few weeks. From the previous leaks, there were claims that these smartphones will be announced sometime early next year.

Going by the fresh information from ETNews via GSMArena, it looks like the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018) will be unveiled at the CES 2018 in early January. Also, the report adds that LG won't trail behind Samsung as it is likely to unveil the K10 (2018) at the tech show.

The Galaxy A8 smartphone duo are likely to feature 18:9 aspect ratio and Infinity Displays with thin bezels similar to what we have seen on the flagship Galaxy S8 smartphones. Also, there are claims that these smartphones will arrive with the Bixby features such as Bixby Home and Bixby Remind at least in Korea. However, the Bixby Voice will not be pre-installed on the devices or there will no Bixby button on them.

On the specs front, the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018) are said to feature 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. There will be dual cameras at the front comprising of a 16MP primary sensor and an 8MP selfie sensor and the rear camera will be a 16MP snapper. The battery capacity is said to be 3500mAh in the Plus variant. While the Galaxy A8 (2018) is likely to settle for a 5.5-inch panel, the Galaxy A8+ (2018) might boast of a larger 6-inch display.

Both the smartphones are believed to arrive with Samsung Pay, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port and support for split-screen and Pop-Up View too. A CES 2018 unveiling is said to be followed by a mid-January release at least in Korea.

When it comes to the LG K10 (2018), the smartphone is claimed to be thinner than its predecessor and arrive with a 5.3-inch FHD 1080p display. The device is believed to have 3GB RAM, 32GB storage space, and a 3000mAh battery. The imaging aspects include a 13MP main camera and a 5MP selfie shooter as well. This smartphone is also believed to be released in Korea by January end.