Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Name Officially Confirmed: What To Expect?

We have been coming across rumors and speculations regarding many upcoming Samsung smartphones. We also saw reports regarding the Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2, which went official in the company's home market in South Korea last month. Since the announcement of the device, there were claims that it will be launched with a different moniker - Samsung Galaxy A82 5G in the global markets.

Now, the name Galaxy A82 5G has been confirmed by the company itself via a mention on the official security update website. As of now, details regarding the smartphone in question, which is the rebranded Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 such as its launch date or specifications are not known.

Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Confirmed

Samsung's official security updates section has listed many smartphones under categories such as monthly, quarterly, and biannual security updates. Under the quarterly section of this list, the Samsung Galaxy A82 5G has also been listed alongside other Galaxy A series smartphones. However, the specifications and other details of the device remain a mystery for now.

Given that it could be a rebranded variant of the Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2, we can expect the smartphone to have almost similar specifications except for minor differences. Having said that, here we have listed the possible specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A82 5G but an official confirmation is awaited.

Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Expected Specs

Samsung Galaxy A82 5G might arrive sporting a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. Under its hood, the smartphone uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset that is of flagship-grade. This processor is teamed up with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space along with support for additional memory space of up to 1TB via a microSD card.

When it comes to the imaging department, the global variant of the Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 is believed to adorn a triple-camera arrangement at its rear with a 64MP primary camera sensor, a 12MP secondary wide-angle lens, and a 5MP tertiary depth sensor. At the front, there is a 10MP selfie camera sensor as well. The connectivity aspects of the smartphone are likely to include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, Samsung Pay, and a USB Type-C port. The Samsung Galaxy A82 5G could use a 4000mAh battery supporting 25W fast charging technology.

Besides these, the Samsung Galaxy Quantum is bundled with a slew of security features that might not be a part of the global variant - the Galaxy A82 5G.

