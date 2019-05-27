ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy A8s with punch-hole display gets stable Android Pie update

    Samsung Galaxy A8s comes with a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution and a punch-hole design.

    By
    |

    Samsung has released an Android Pie firmware for the Galaxy A8s smartphone. The premium mid-range offering by the South Korean tech giant was launched last year and was the first smartphone by the company which came with a punch-hole display design. The update for the Galaxy A8s is released just after a firmware update for the Galaxy S10 lineup was rolled out in the market.

    Samsung Galaxy A8s with punch-hole display gets Android Pie update

     

    Samsung has started rolling out the Android Pie update for the Galaxy A8s users in China. The firmware for the device is being pushed out as OTA (over-the-air) and will make its way to all the devices soon. The device was launched last year in December with Android Oreo OS and is receiving the latest Android update within few months of its official launch.

    It is worth noting that Samsung had launched the Galaxy A8s in China and not in the other markets around the globe. However, the company launched this device with a different name, i.e, Galaxy A9 Pro in Korea.

    Coming to the changelog, there is nothing specific revealed about the new features which this update brings, however, it does carry the April 2019 Android security patch along with it. Besides, we can expect the usual Android Pie elements with this update such as Digital Wellbeings, Adaptive Brightness, Adaptive Battery and gesture-based navigation, etc.

    Just to recall, the Samsung Galaxy A8s comes with a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution. The in-display camera sensor houses a massive 24MP lens with f/2.0 aperture. The primary camera set up at the rear has a 24MP (f/1.7) lens, a 10MP (f/2.4) sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.2) lens.

    The processor powering the smartphone is an octa-core Snapdragon 710 chipset with Adreno 616 GPU and up to 8GB RAM. The device offers a storage space of 128GB which can be expanded using a microSD card to up to 512GB. Keeping the processor alive is a 3,400mAh non-removable battery with fast charging support.

    source

    Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 15:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 27, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue