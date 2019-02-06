Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) likely gets a price cut of Rs. 3,000

Lately, Samsung has been coming up with many new smartphone additions to its portfolio. One such first-of-its-kind smartphone is the Galaxy A9 (2018). It carries the credits of being the world's first quad-camera smartphone. This device was launched in India back in November 2018 starting from Rs. 36,990. Last month, the device received a price cut of Rs. 3,000 and this is the second price cut it has got.

Now, it looks like the company has slashed the pricing of this smartphone once again. As per a recent report by 91mobiles, Samsung has cut the cost of the Galaxy A9 (2018) by Rs. 3,000. This price cut is said to be effective on both the base and high-end variants of the smartphone with 6GB and 8GB RAM respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) price cut

The report claims that the device has received a price cut of Rs. 3,000. Eventually, the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space, which was available for Rs. 33,990 is now priced at Rs. 36,990. Likewise, the high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space that was available for Rs. 33,990 is now selling at Rs. 30,990. The report adds that this price drop is a permanent price drop and applicable across the various channels.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) specifications

To recap, Samsung Galaxy A9 is fitted with a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. As mentioned earlier, it was launched in two variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM. It employs an octa-core Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC and features a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage.

The Samsung smartphone with quad rear cameras has a 24MP RGB sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 10MP telephoto lens for 2x optical zoom with f/2.4 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is a 24MP selfie camera. The other aspects of this smartphone are a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Android 8.1 Oreo topped with Samsung Experience UX and a 3800mAh battery with fast charging.