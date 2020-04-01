Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Starts Receiving Android 10 Firmware Update News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung is not limiting the Android 10 update rollout to last year's smartphones. The company has recently dished out the new firmware update to one of the Galaxy A smartphones from 2018. The latest Samsung smartphone to get the Android 10 update is the Galaxy A9 (2018) which comes with features like a quad-rear camera module and a Super AMOLED display.

The Android 10 update for the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) has been currently released in Poland. It comes with the firmware build A920FXXU3CTCD. The South Korean brand is yet to push-out this update for the remaining users around the globe. The update size is currently unknown, but notification for the same should be available soon.

Besides, the update can also be checked manually in the Software Update section of the Settings tab. It is worth noting that the device was launched with the Android Oreo OS. But, it has received the second major Android update since its arrival. It's good to see that the company is making efforts in keeping the older models up to date.

The Galaxy A9 (2018) will receive all the key Android 10 elements with this new OneUI 2,0-based update including the Dark Mode. The update will also bring the new gesture-based navigations, improved Digital Wellbeing and parental control features in addition to the new UI and overall system stability and security.

We are currently not sure by when this update will be released in India and other remaining regions. But, it shouldn't be long enough till we get some details on the same. Also, this is expected to be the last major Android update rollout for the Galaxy A9 (2018).

If we talk about its highlight features, then you get a quad-rear camera setup comprising a 24MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture paired with a 10MP sensor. There is also an 8MP sensor accompanied by a 5MP sensor.

The Galaxy A9 (2018) is equipped with the Snapdragon 710 processor clubbed with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device flaunts a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2220 pixels FHD+ resolution. Lastly, a 3,800 mAh battery with fast charging support is what drives the unit.

