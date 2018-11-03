Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) with four rear cameras coming soon to India for Rs. 39,000

Samsung hosted the 4X Fun event in Malaysia in October to unveil the world's first smartphone with four rear cameras. But the release date of this smartphone remains unknown. Now, it looks like this smartphone will be launched in India soon. Also, there are speculations that this smartphone could be launched for Rs. 39,000 in the country.

This information has been obtained from the source code of the official Samsung India website via Mobigyaan. There are reports that this smartphone could be launched in India country on November 4 but there is no official confirmation from the company till date.

Quad cameras at its rear

The USP of the Samsung Galaxy A9 is the presence of four rear cameras. The device comprises of an 8MP sensor with 120-degree ultra wide angle lens and f/2.4 aperture, a 10MP sensor with telephoto lens and f/2.4 aperture, a 24MP sensor with regular lens and f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP depth sensor and f/2.2 aperture. The 24MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture is likely to handle all the selfie camera requirements of the users. This camera module comes with features such as LED flash, Scene Optimizer, Live Focus and Portrait Mode.

Samsung Galaxy A9 specifications

When it comes to the other specifications and features, this Samsung smartphone bestows a 6.3-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with a resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels. Under its hood, this smartphone makes use of a 2.2GHz octa-core processor paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB of default memory capacity, which can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.

For connectivity, this smartphone has 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It runs Android Oreo out of the box and supports Bixby, Samsung Health, Samsung Pay and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. A 3800mAh battery the smartphone from within.

Competition with rivals

On the competition front, with the unique quad-camera setup at its rear, this smartphone is sure to open up a new category. But if it falls under the Rs. 40,000 price bracket, we can say that it will be a rival to the premium devices such as OnePlus 6T.