Samsung Galaxy A9 launch live-stream: Watch the unveiling of the quad-camera smartphone

Samsung is all set for the launch of India's first Quad-camera smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A9 on the 20th of November. The company is hosting a launch event in India's capital New Delhi, and the launch event will commence from 12:30 PM.

Watch the live unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy A9 here

The company has already started to tease the smartphone on various e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart. Similarly, the smartphone will also be available in the offline markets as well. According to rumours, the Samsung Galaxy A9 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage will retail for Rs 34,999.

Samsung Galaxy A9 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A9 comes with a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2220 x 1080p, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass on the front and back. Under the hood, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC powers the smartphone with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The USP (unique selling point) for the Galaxy A9 is the quad-camera setup. The Galaxy A9 is the world's first smartphone with four cameras. The smartphone has a 24 MP RGB sensor (standard lens), 10 MP telephoto lens to obtain 2x optical zooming, 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5 MP depth sensor to offer portrait effect.

The phone does pack-in a big 3800 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port. Also, note that the smartphone does offer a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack as well. The device runs on Android 8.1 Oreo-based custom OS (Samsung Experience UX).

Overall, the Galaxy A9 is made for those, who are looking for a premium looking smartphone with impeccable camera capability. At the price tag of Rs 34,999, the Galaxy A9 will compete against the likes of the OnePlus 6T, LG G7 ThinQ, and other affordable flagship smartphones.