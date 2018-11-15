ENGLISH

Samsung Galaxy A9 will launch in India on the 20th of November: Flipkart Exclusive

Galaxy A9 is the world's first quad-camera smartphone

    Samsung is all set to launch India's first Quad-camera smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A9 in India on the 20th of November 2018 as a Flipkart exclusive. Flipkart has already started to tease the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A9, hinting towards the different capabilities of the quad-camera setup on the back of the smartphone.

    Samsung Galaxy A9 Price and availability

    The Samsung Galaxy A9 will be available exclusively on Flipkart from the 20th of November 2018, for a starting price of Rs 34,999 for the base variant with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Just like most of the Samsung smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A9 will also be available via the Samsung Caffee and Samsung exclusive resellers.

    Samsung Galaxy A9 specifications

    The Samsung Galaxy A9 comes with a full-glass unibody design with a metallic mid-frame. On the front, the device has a 6.3-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass.

    Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE Octa-core chipset with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion up to 512 GB with two dedicated nano-SIM card slots, which supports 4G LTE on VoLTE on both slots.

    The USP of the Samsung Galaxy A9 is the quad-camera setup on the back of the smartphone. The Galaxy A9 has an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera (120 degrees), a 10 MP telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture, a 24 MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture, which also acts as a low-light camera and a 5 MP depth camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

    The Galaxy A9 comes with a 3800 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. However, unlike the high-end flagship smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy A9 misses out on wireless charging and IP rating for water and dust resistance.

    Finally, the smartphone offers Samsung Experience 9.0 UI based on Android 8.1 Oreo OS. Galaxy A9 might also receive Samsung's One UI update based on Android 9 Pie in early 2019 along with the Galaxy Note9.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 15, 2018, 10:55 [IST]
