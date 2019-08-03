Samsung Galaxy A90 5G Gets Wi-Fi Alliance Nod; Might Launch Soon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy A90, an upcoming mid-range smartphone has been making rounds over the web for quite some time. The device is said to be 5G enabled and will be the first Galaxy A smartphone to support the next-gen high-speed networks. In the latest developments, the handset has cleared a certification online suggesting an imminent launch.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G Certification:

The smartphone has received its certification from Wi-Fi Alliance, which is a mobile regulatory authority in the US. The handset was spotted with SM-A908B model number which has been suggested via leaks in the past as well.

The listing doesn't give any specific information on the device's internals. However, it suggests the device will ship with Android Pie OS and will support dual-band Wi-Fi. The display, camera, and processor are not listed on the website.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G Expected Specifications:

Some previous leaks have pointed at a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The device is said to offer triple-rear cameras consisting of a 48MP primary sensor with f/2.4 aperture, an 8MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a ToF lens.

The handset might be backed by an SDM7150 chipset and be available in different storage and RAM configurations. In some other leaks, the Galaxy A90 has been tipped with EB-BA905ABN model number. Moreover, the device is said to be backed by a 3700mAh battery compared to the 4000mAh unit on most of the mid-range smartphones nowadays.

Samsung might lunch the Galaxy A90 in black, silver, and gold colors. However, nothing concrete can be said at the moment. It would be interesting to see what price tag the device would carry and what all primary features it offers.

