Samsung Galaxy A90 to have a smaller battery than Galaxy A50 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Samsung Galaxy A90 to have a smaller 3610mAh battery!

Samsung has already announced a slew of smartphones under the Galaxy A series. Recently, it launched three of these devices - Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 in India starting from Rs. 8,490. Following these launches, the Galaxy A20 went official in Russia and the Galaxy A40 is to be unveiled in Europe on April 10.

Besides these, the company appears to be working on yet another offering - the Galaxy A90. The details regarding this smartphone are quite scarce for now but it is already known that there will be a pop-up selfie camera and an all screen front. Now, the details regarding its battery capacity have emerged online.

Samsung Galaxy A90 battery capacity

Going by the fresh information from GalaxyClub, the Galaxy A90 is believed to have a smaller battery in comparison to its less expensive siblings. Well, word is that the Galaxy A90 alleged to have the model number EB-BA905ABN will have a 3610mAh battery operating under its hood. This battery is smaller than the 4000mAh battery on the Galaxy A50 and the 4400mAh battery expected to power the Galaxy A70.

The report adds that there could be a minimal rather than typical rating. It could be listed as 3700mAh battery but it is the smallest among its less expensive kins. Though it appears to be smaller than its siblings, a 3610mAh battery should suffice normal usage without any glitch.

The upcoming Samsung smartphone is believed to sport a sliding mechanism for the pop-up selfie camera but that might not be the sole reason to occupy a lot of space leaving little room for the battery.

One of the recent reports revealed the possible color variants and storage options of this smartphone. Going by the same, it is expected that the smartphone will be available in three color options which include black, silver and gold. It is said to arrive with up to 128GB default storage space along with a microSD card slot.