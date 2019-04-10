Samsung Galaxy A90 launch today: Watch the live stream here News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Catch up with the updates from the Samsung Galaxy A90 launch event from here.

Samsung will take the wraps off some of the highly rumored smartphones in the Galaxy A series at an event today. The global launch will happen simultaneously at Milan, Bangkok and Sao Paulo. While a few Galaxy A series devices are already official, we are yet to know which devices will be announced today.

The company is rumored to unveil the Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A40 at the launch event in some regions. And, the highly rumored Galaxy A90 is also expected to be launched with the moniker Galaxy A80 if the last-minute speculations are true.

Samsung launch event live stream

As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy A series launch event will be hosted in Milan, Bangkok and Sao Paulo. The company will live stream the launch event for its fans across the world to catch up with the action as it unfolds. Notably, the Bangkok event will debut at 5:30 PM IST. There are dedicated newsroom links on the official Samsung website for the live stream.

No more Galaxy J series phones

Previously, we have been coming across speculations that the Galaxy A series smartphones will replace the affordable Galaxy J series and Galaxy On series smartphones. Earlier this week, we came across a report that the Galaxy J series will be discontinued and that the Galaxy A series with advanced specifications will rival the Chinese offerings in the country. And, this is a sort of an official confirmation revealed in the form of a teaser.

What to expect from Galaxy A series phones

Talking about the Galaxy A series phones, the company already launched the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 smartphones starting from Rs. 8,490. It recently launched the Galaxy A20 for Rs. 12,490. We can expect the upcoming Samsung smartphones to also be priced reasonably under Rs. 20,000 so that there is a tough competition in the market.