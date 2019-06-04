Samsung Galaxy A90 Listed On Geekbench: SD 675, 6GB RAM and More Tippped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung's refreshed Galaxy A series might soon get a new addition called the Galaxy A90. The upcoming Galaxy A90 has been in the news for a while and was suggested online ahead of Galaxy A80 launch. Apparently, the Galaxy A90 that appeared via leaks was later launched as Galaxy A80.

Samsung Galaxy A90 appears on Geekbench:

The Galaxy A90 has now again made it to the rumor mill and has been spotted on a popular benchmarking platform. The Galaxy A90 has shown up on Geekbench along with some hardware and the single-core and multi-core scores. Let's have a look at the renders of the Samsung Galaxy A90 smartphone shared on Geekbench.

The Geekbench listing suggests that the smartphone will make use of a mid-range Snapdragon 675 processor, under the hood. Surprisingly, it is slightly less powerful than the Snapdragon 730 processor on the Galaxy A80 smartphone. And it remains a mystery why Samsung opted for a downgraded processor on the upcoming device.

In the software department, the device will run on an Android Pie OS which is likely to be topped with One UI interface as on the other Galaxy A series of smartphones. The listing further suggests a 6GB RAM configuration of the Galaxy A90. As for the benchmark scores, the device logged a total of 2504 points in the single-core test and 6768 points in the multi-score tests.

The other hardware features such as camera sensors, display, and battery are still under the wraps. However, the smartphone is tipped to offer similar internals as the Galaxy A80 smartphone. It might offer a triple-lens camera module with a 48MP primary sensor. The device is said to flaunt a massive 6.7-inch display panel which could be an FHD+ panel. Samsung has not made any official announcement on the same and it remains to be seen with what different hardware the device arrives.

Our thoughts on the upcoming Galaxy A90 smartphone:

The Samsung Galaxy A90 Geekbench listing does indicate some good set of features. The Snapdragon 675 chipset with 6GB RAM is what you get on the Redmi Note 7 Pro as well. If we go by the leaks, it's the display which will allow the device to steal the show. We still are waiting for concrete information to be available on the Samsung Galaxy A90 and will keep you posted with the latest information.

