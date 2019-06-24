Samsung Galaxy A90 To Launch As Galaxy R: Triple Rear Cameras And Big Display Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Earlier this year, Samsung introduced its refreshed Galaxy A series with the launch of Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and the Galaxy A50. Since then, a bunch of smartphones have been added to the new smartphone series. We came across various leaks surrounding the Galaxy A90. Now, it appears that the Galaxy A90 could be launched under a different moniker.

Samsung Galaxy A90 or Galaxy R?

According to the popular leakster @Onleaks, Samsung Galaxy A90 might be launched in the Galaxy R series. This information was shared by the tipster via Twitter. It is also being said that there are two Galaxy R smartphones in the making.

Both the upcoming smartphones are tipped to sport a big display and three rear cameras.Previously, the smartphone with model number SM-A908N was speculated to be the Galaxy A90. The device is in the process of clearing certifications in South Korea, suggests a report by Galaxy club.

This further indicates at an imminent launch. However, it remains to be seen whether this device is launched as Galaxy A90 or Galaxy R.As for the specifications, there is no concrete information on the same.However, one of the variants is said to come with 5G connectivity support.

The non 5G variant of the Galaxy R is tipped to offer a unique camera feature. The names of the upcoming Galaxy R smartphones are yet to be disclosed and more information will likely be available in the coming days.

Going by the previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy A90 will feature an elevating selfie-camera design. The device will sport a triple rear-cameras packing a 48MP (f/2.0) primary camera sensor accompanied with an 8MP (f/2.4) sensor and a ToF sensor. The device will sport a massive 6.7 -inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The leaked specifications of the Galaxy A90 are similar suggested Galaxy R series. However, Samsung has not yet made any official announcement on the same. We still are waiting for some more information to be available on the Galaxy R series and will keep you updated on the same.

