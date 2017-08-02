Samsung Galaxy C7 (2017) support page is live

The highly rumored Samsung Galaxy C7 (2017) has been hitting the headlines lately for its imminent launch. The device has been spotted on TENAA, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi certification websites in the recent times indicating that its launch could be nearing.

Now there is concrete evidence proving the same. We say so as the Galaxy C7 (2017) support page seems to have gone live on the official Samsung China website. As mentioned above, the upcoming Galaxy C7 has already received the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi certifications. Also, the many leaks and rumors that we have come across regarding this smartphone have given us an idea of what we can expect from the same.

Going by the existing speculations, the Samsung Galaxy C7 (2017) is likely to arrive with a 5.7-inch FHD 1080p Super AMOLED display. Under its hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by a 2.39GHz octa-core processor teamed up with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. It is believed that the smartphone will offer support to up to 256GB of expandable storage with the help of a microSD card.

Likely to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, the Galaxy C7 (2017) is expected to arrive with a fingerprint sensor embedded into the physical home button at the front. The imaging aspects are said to include a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP and a 5MP sensor with LED flash and a 16MP selfie camera at the front. The other goodies that we can expect to be included on the upcoming Samsung smartphone are 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, a micro USB port, and a 2560mAh battery along with fast charging support.

The support page spotted on the Samsung China website also shows that the device will include the Samsung Experience user interface. Apart from these details, there is no clear picture on when exactly the Samsung Galaxy C7 (2017) will be announced. Given that the device has cleared the necessary certifications, we can expect it to happen soon.

Via: SamMobile