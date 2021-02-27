Samsung Galaxy E02 Listed On Company's Site; India Launch Imminent News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy E02 India launch is expected to take place soon as the phone with model number SM-E025F/DS has been listed on Samsung's Indian website. However, the listing has not shared any details about the device. However, the phone with the same model number had already received BIS and Wi-Fi certifications, revealing few key details of the phone.

The Galaxy E02 is said to be a budget-centric phone and will support the 2.4GHz Wi-Fi band for connectivity. Software-wise, it will ship with Android OS. At this moment, the features such as display, processor, camera details of the handset are still a mystery. However, we will keep updating you once we will get more info about the handset.

Interestingly, the recently launched Galaxy F62 was previously rumored to come with the moniker E62. In the same way, the SM-E025F/DS model number phone might come as the Galaxy F02. However, we can't comment on this until the company shares the same. Apart from the Galaxy E02, Samsung is also prepping up to introduce a slew of devices under its A-series including the Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52, and the A72. The support page of the three handsets has gone live.

The company has also started taking registration of the Galaxy A32 4G model which was recently launched globally. The Galaxy A32 4G price starts in Russia at RUB 19,990 (around Rs. 19,960) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. Considering the price, it can be said that the Galaxy A32 4G is going to be the first mid-range device in the country with a 90Hz display.

Besides, the phone comes with the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Further, the phone has a 64MP quad-camera setup at the rear and a 20MP front-facing camera for photography.

