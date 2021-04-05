Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s Launching Today At 12 PM: Expected Price, Features News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung is expanding its Galaxy F series by bringing in two additional smartphones to India. The new Samsung Galaxy F12 and the Galaxy F02s will debut in the Indian market today, April 5 at 12 PM. The smartphones are tipped to be budget and affordable devices, expected to be around or below Rs. 15,000.

Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s Launching Today

Both the Samsung Galaxy F12 and the Galaxy F02s will debut today at 12 PM. The devices will be available on Flipkart and the precise pricing and shipping date will be revealed today. Samsung has taken to social media platforms like Twitter to tease the new smartphones. One can check out the latest updates on the Samsung India website and its official Twitter handle.

Samsung Galaxy F12: What To Expect

From the looks of it, the Samsung Galaxy F12 is going to be the premium of the two devices. To note, Flipkart has dedicated microsites for the two devices, giving us an idea of what to expect. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy F12 is expected to pack a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

*Drums roll*, *Curtain raises*, *Fab shines*. Say hello to the #FullOnFab #SamsungF12! Wishing for smoother scrolling? Done. Far better clicks? Just say cheese!

This brand new beauty is here to up the Fab quotient in your life. pic.twitter.com/fDj3XDl3eo — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) April 1, 2021

Samsung is also highlighting the camera on the Galaxy F12, which is a quad-camera setup. A 48MP primary shooter was tipped on the smartphone. Other details spotted include a large 6,000 mAh battery and the Exynos 850 chipset. The Samsung Galaxy F12 is tipped to include a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Samsung Galaxy F02s Expected Features

Similarly, Flipkart has given us an idea about the Samsung Galaxy F02s, which looks like a rebranded model of the Samsung Galaxy M02s. One can spot a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display, just like the Samsung Galaxy F12. The device is said to draw power from the Snapdragon 450 chipset.

As a budget smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy F02s is expected to include a triple-camera setup with a 13MP main lens. Other details include a 5,000 mAh battery that claims to last an entire day. The pricing of the Samsung Galaxy F02s is expected to be well under Rs. 10,000. The pricing and availability of the Samsung Galaxy F12 and the Galaxy F02s will be confirmed later today.

