Samsung Galaxy F13 Launched In India: 6000mAh Battery And More

As expected, Samsung just launched the Galaxy F13, the new addition to the Galaxy F series in India. The device comes with features such as the auto data switching option that was introduced with the Galaxy M53. Also, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 6000mAh battery accompanied by 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy F13 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F13 has been launched with a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display with a resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels. The screen has a standard 60Hz refresh rate, the Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a maximum brightness of up to 480 nits.

Under its hood, the latest Samsung smartphone gets the power from an octa-core Exynos 850 processor that is based on the 8nm process. This processor is paired with Mali-G52 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage space that can be expanded up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Running Android 12 OS topped with Samsung One UI, the Samsung Galaxy F13 features support for dual nano-SIM cards, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, connectivity aspects such as dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, a USB Type-C port, and GPS.

For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy F13 makes use of a quad-camera setup at the rear comprising a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash, a 5MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP tertiary depth sensor and a 2MP fourth macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture. It is fueled by a 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy F13 Price And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy F13 has been launched in three color options, including Sunrise Copper, Waterfall Blue, and Nightsky Green. It comes in two storage configurations with the entry-level variant having 4GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM priced at Rs. 11,999 and the high-end variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM priced at Rs. 12,999. This new smartphone will be up for sale from June 29 via Flipkart, the official Samsung online store and offline stores as well.

As a part of the launch offer, buyers of the smartphone will get Rs. 1,000 discount on using an ICICI Bank credit card and choosing the EMI payment option.

