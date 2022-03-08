Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Launched Without A Charger In India: Checkout The Details News oi-Vivek

Samsung has finally launched the Galaxy F23 5G in India, which is the first mid-range smartphone from the company that comes without a charger. Looking at the current trend, the company is likely to remove the charger from the rest of the Galaxy lineup of smartphones like the M series and the A series in the coming days.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G comes with a 6.4-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution along with a 120Hz refresh rate. Do note that, the smartphone has a water-drop notch at the top and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. However, the back panel and the frame of the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G are made using plastic or polycarbonate.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G SoC with 4/6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. In terms of connectivity, the Galaxy F23 5G supports up to 12 5G bands, and the device also offers technologies like Bluetooth 5.1 and dual-channel Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz). Additionally, the smartphone also offers a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

Coming to the camera, the Galaxy F23 5G has a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary camera and a 123-degree ultra-wide angle lens with 8MP resolution. At least, there is a 2MP macro lens. The camera setup on the Galaxy F23 5G is definitely on par with other smartphones of this class. The smartphone also comes with an 8MP selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording.

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is fueled by a 5000 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. As we have previously reported, the smartphone does not come with a charging adapter. Hence, one has to spend a bit more to get a 25W fast charger from Samsung to get the best and the fastest charging experience on the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Pricing And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G SoC comes in two variants. The base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs. 17,499, while the high-end model of the Galaxy F23 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage costs Rs. 18,499.

Do note that, Samsung is offering a Galaxy F23 5G at an introductory price of Rs. 14,999, and Rs. 15,999, respectively. Both models will be available on Flipkart and Samsung Shop starting March 16, from 12 PM.

Best Mobiles in India