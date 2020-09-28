Samsung Galaxy F41 Flipkart Teaser Confirms 64MP Triple-Camera Setup News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It has been confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy F41 will be unveiled in India on October 8. This upcoming smartphone has been teased by a Flipkart microsite revealing what we can expect from the device. Already, the teaser site has revealed the design and looks of the smartphone and now it confirms the rear camera setup as well.

The Flipkart listing of the Samsung Galaxy F41 has been updated with a new image, which confirms the presence of a triple-camera setup at its rear with a 64MP primary camera sensor. Previously, the company confirmed the presence of an S-AMOLED display with an Infinity-U notch, a 64MP camera sensor, a 6000mAh battery, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy F41 Rumored Specs

Recently, the Samsung Galaxy F41 was spotted on the Google Play Console listing, which shed light on the key specifications. Going by the same, the upcoming smartphone is believed to arrive with a FHD+ display, an in-house Exynos 9611 chipset, Android 10 OS and 6GB RAM. Besides this, the company is also said to flaunt a 64MP primary rear camera sensor and a 32MP selfie camera with new features.

The other rumors that we have been coming across surrounding the Galaxy F41 include the presence of 64GB/128GB storage space along with support for expandable storage space of up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The rear camera is believed to include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a macro or depth sensor of unknown resolution. The other goodies to expect from the Samsung Galaxy F41 include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

What To Expect?

Of late, Samsung has been pushing its smartphone market to face the increasing competition from other brands such as Realme, OnePlus and others. The Samsung Galaxy F series is rumored to launch smartphones priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000, which is a crowded market segment in India. Nevertheless, Samsung has to provide the best experience for its users to beat the rivalry that exists in this segment.

