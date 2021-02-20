Samsung Galaxy F62 First Sale Set For February 22: Price And Offers News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy F62 is the company's latest mid-range offering in the F-series. However, the phone offers flagship-grade features only at Rs. 23,999. The phone was recently launched in India and the first sale of the device has been set for February 22 (Monday) at 12 PM on Flipkart. Besides, it can be purchased from the Samsung India official site, and selected retail stores as well. The Galaxy F62 competes against the OnePlus Nord and the Realme X7.

Samsung Galaxy F62 Price In India And Offers

The price of the Galaxy F62 starts at Rs. 23,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB model will cost Rs. 25,999. The phone will be available in Laser Blue, Laser Green, and Laser Grey color options. Buyers can also get few offers on the Samsung Galaxy F62 including Rs. 3,000 cashback on recharge discount coupons and Jio users will get brand coupons worth Rs. 7,000.

Besides, you can get a Rs. 2,500 cashback while paying via ICICI bank cards and there is also Flipkart Smart Upgrade Programme under which you can buy the Galaxy F62 phone by paying 70 percent of its original price. You can also return the device after one year and choose the latest Galaxy smartphone or can pay 30 percent money to keep the phone.

Samsung Galaxy F62: Specifications

In terms of features, the Samsung Galaxy F62 offers a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The phone packs the flagship Exynos 9825 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. It runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top.

The handset has a huge 7,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. For imaging, there is a quad rear camera setup comprising of a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a pair of 5MP macro shooter and depth sensors. For selfies and videos, it has a 32MP front-facing camera with 4K video recording support. Other aspects of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and more.

