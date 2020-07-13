Here’s Why Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Launch Could Be Delayed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, Samsung confirmed that it will host the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event on August 5. It will be an online-only event and will be live-streamed for its fans all over the world to catch up with the updates from time to time. Previously, it was expected that the Galaxy Note20 series and Galaxy Fold 2 will be unveiled at the event but it looks like there will be some changes in the same.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Could Be Delayed

As per a series of tweets shared by Max Weinbach of XDA Developers, the second-generation foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold 2's software could not be launched until September. It states that there is no evidence for the device to be under testing by carriers, which is a normal scenario ahead of launch.

Notably, Weinbach continues stating that carrier testing is very important for any upcoming device as it lets carriers decide if they will be able to support it, carry it or want to go about with it. He adds that Samsung cannot launch a smartphone sans a definitive price, final software, and launch partners among others. This hints that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could not make its way for the August 5 virtual launch event.

In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, the existing flagship smartphones underwent carrier testing back in early January 2020. And, the smartphones in the series were announced in February. This makes him expect the Galaxy Fold 2 to arrive only in October at the earliest if the software is ready in September.

No August 5 Launch!

Having said that, the Galaxy Fold 2 will not be able to see the light of the day on August 5 at the virtual Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. We can expect the company to tease the form factor of the device in the event as it did with the original foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold.

Notably, this speculation regarding the Galaxy Fold 2 launch is based on an individual's opinion and we cannot take it as concrete information. Samsung should confirm the same regarding the Galaxy Fold 2 launch.

