ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite Price Leaked; Future Of Foldable Phones?

    By
    |

    Samsung is working on enhancing the smartphone experience, which includes the camera capabilities and more. Foldable smartphones are another interest for the company, despite criticisms for the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip. Instead, it's working on a cheaper version of the Galaxy Fold, dubbed as the Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite.

    Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite Leaked Specs Reveal Cheaper Price Tag

     

    Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite Rumored Features

    The latest reports have revealed a couple of features of the Galaxy Fold Lite, which is also called the Galaxy Fold E. XDA Developers reports that the Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite 4G is being addressed with the codename Winner2. The new foldable smartphone is expected to have 256GB storage and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

    Furthermore, the rumored Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite is expected to feature a flexible display but without UTG, which means that the screen is covered in plastic. On the whole, the new foldable smartphone will pack a mix of aluminum and glass for the chassis. Also, the outer display of the Galaxy Fold Lite is said to be similar to that of the Galaxy Z Flip.

    Since the report talks about the Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite 4G, there's no mention of 5G support. There's also no mention of the RAM, but it's expected to be an 8GB or 12GB RAM device. Adding to the list of speculations, the Galaxy Fold Lite is said to feature a mix of 2018, 2019, and 2020 specifications.

     

    There's still no word about when the Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite will launch, but it could be a couple of months away. The report further notes that the new foldable smartphone will launch in Mirror Black and Mirror Purple and will likely come with a price tag of $1099, roughly Rs. 83,000.

    Future Of Foldable Smartphones

    Foldable smartphones might be the future, but it still has a long way to go. The Samsung Galaxy Lite comes with a significantly cheaper price tag than its predecessors. However, it might still be a while until we find a foldable smartphone with futuristic design and specifications. The report also noted that these specs are unconfirmed and the final Galaxy Fold Lite might launch with different specs.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 11:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 13, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X