Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite Price Leaked; Future Of Foldable Phones?

Samsung is working on enhancing the smartphone experience, which includes the camera capabilities and more. Foldable smartphones are another interest for the company, despite criticisms for the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip. Instead, it's working on a cheaper version of the Galaxy Fold, dubbed as the Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite Rumored Features

The latest reports have revealed a couple of features of the Galaxy Fold Lite, which is also called the Galaxy Fold E. XDA Developers reports that the Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite 4G is being addressed with the codename Winner2. The new foldable smartphone is expected to have 256GB storage and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

Furthermore, the rumored Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite is expected to feature a flexible display but without UTG, which means that the screen is covered in plastic. On the whole, the new foldable smartphone will pack a mix of aluminum and glass for the chassis. Also, the outer display of the Galaxy Fold Lite is said to be similar to that of the Galaxy Z Flip.

I have some info on the Galaxy Fold Lite.



-Galaxy Fold Lite 4G

-256GB storage

-Mirror Black, Mirror Purple

-Display has no UTG

-Will be equipped with a mix of 2018/19/20 parts

-outside will probably have a smaller display (not like on Fold, but more like the Z Flip) — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) May 12, 2020

Since the report talks about the Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite 4G, there's no mention of 5G support. There's also no mention of the RAM, but it's expected to be an 8GB or 12GB RAM device. Adding to the list of speculations, the Galaxy Fold Lite is said to feature a mix of 2018, 2019, and 2020 specifications.

There's still no word about when the Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite will launch, but it could be a couple of months away. The report further notes that the new foldable smartphone will launch in Mirror Black and Mirror Purple and will likely come with a price tag of $1099, roughly Rs. 83,000.

Future Of Foldable Smartphones

Foldable smartphones might be the future, but it still has a long way to go. The Samsung Galaxy Lite comes with a significantly cheaper price tag than its predecessors. However, it might still be a while until we find a foldable smartphone with futuristic design and specifications. The report also noted that these specs are unconfirmed and the final Galaxy Fold Lite might launch with different specs.

