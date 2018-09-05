Samsung Galaxy J4 Prime and J6 Prime listed on official website; imminent launch likely

Samsung is gearing up to launch its upcoming prime versions to the Galaxy J4 and Galaxy J6 models. According to the Samsung's Vietnamese website, the phone will be released soon in Vietnam. The website listed two new smartphones with the model number SM-J415F/DS and SM-J610F/DS, which indicate as the Samsung Galaxy J4 Prime and Galaxy J6 Prime.

Samsung Galaxy J4 Prime, J6 Prime: Launch

According to a report from Dutch blog, the two new budget smartphones which Samsung plans to launch will be the first release in Vietnam and Netherlands, then to the rest of the world. The company released the non-prime version of the smartphone back in May this year, and now it seems the company is preparing to bring the better performing versions of the same phones.

The company is planning to release both the prime version of the smartphones as a part of the budget phone segment. However, there is still very less information about the price, specification and the launch date of the smartphones. But we can expect some concrete information about the smartphones soon.

Samsung Galaxy J4 Prime, J6 Prime: Rumored Specs

According to rumors and speculation the Galaxy J4 Prime and J6 Prime models are expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors, which would replace the current quad-core Samsung Exynos chipsets, which are available on the non-prime models.

Moreover, the new prime models are expected to run Android 8.1 Oreo, whereas the Galaxy J4 and J6 still runs on Android 8.0 Oreo. So there will be a software upgradation as well.

Apart from all these, there is no further information made available, we can expect some more details about the prime smartphone in the near future.

Samsung Galaxy J4 specs

Just to recall the Samsung Galaxy J4 comes with a 5.5-inch HD Super AMOLED panel with the resolution of 720×1280 pixels with an aspect ratio of 16:9. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core Samsung Exynos 7570 SoC,

The smartphone is available in two variants, the 2GB/16GB storage and 3GB/32GB versions. The Galaxy J4 boasting a 12-megapixel rear camera sensor and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter in front, along with a 3000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy J6 specs

The Galaxy J6 is much similar to the Galaxy J4, it also runs on a similar quad-core Samsung Exynos 7870 Soc. It also has two variants, one with 3GB RAM ma and 32GB storage, and another with 4GB RAM 64GB versions, with the option of expandable storage on both.