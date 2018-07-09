Samsung Galaxy J6 with 4GB RAM gets price cut

Lately, we have been coming across a few Samsung smartphones receiving price cuts in India. It was the Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ to receive the price cut in the recent past. Now, it looks like its time for the Galaxy J6 as the cost of the 4GB RAM variant of this device appears to have been slashed.

As per a tweet posted by the reliable Twitter-based tipster and Mumbai-based phone retailer Mahesh Telecom, the 4GB RAM variant of the Samsung Galaxy J6 has received a price drop. The device was launched in India in May for Rs. 16,490 for the 4GB RAM variant. Now, it is priced at Rs. 15,990 following a minor price cut of Rs. 500.

We can expect the price cut to be reflected on the online portals in the coming days. In addition to this price cut, there will be a cashback of Rs. 1,500 on using an ICICI bank credit or debit card to purchase this device via Flipkart. Eventually, the effective price of the Galaxy J6 goes down to Rs. 14,490. On combining the price cut and cashback offer, there will be an overall discount of Rs. 2,000.

Samsung Galaxy J6 specifications

This smartphone bestows a 5.6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display with a HD+ resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The device makes use of an octa-core Exynos 7870 chipset clocked at 1.6GHz paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. Both the variants are said to support up to 256GB of additional storage using a microSD card.

On the camera front, the Galaxy J6 flaunts a 13MP rear camera sensor with f/1.9 aperture. This camera is accompanied by FHD 1080p video recording support as well. The selfie camera sensor is an 8MP unit with support for facial recognition. The device does have a physical fingerprint sensor as well at its rear.

The connectivity aspects include Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, FM Radio, and 4G VoLTE. It gets the power from a 3000mAh battery. The smartphone from Samsung runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box with Samsung Experience UI. There are features such as Chat over Video as seen in other smartphones.