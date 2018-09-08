Samsung Galaxy J6 Prime receives FCC certification

Back in May this year, Samsung launched a slew of mid-range smartphones in India. Well, the Galaxy J8, Galaxy J6, Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ were the ones to hit the Indian market a few months back. Now, it looks like the company is all set to bring another new device in the Galaxy J series.

As per a Sammobile report, the Galaxy J6 Prime is in the making. The smartphone has received its FCC certification in the US hinting at its imminent launch. Last week, the device has been spotted on the official Samsung Vietnam website suggesting that its launch might not be a long wait.

Samsung Galaxy J6 Prime FCC listing

According to the report, the Galaxy J6 Prime carrying the model number SM-J610F has received its FCC certification. The FCC listing confirms the smartphone's name but does not shed light on any of its possible specifications. Based on the existing reports, this Prime variant is believed to be a sequel to the existing Galaxy J6 smartphone.

Expected specifications

Though the FCC listing doesn't reveal any of the specifications of the alleged Galaxy J6 Prime, there are speculations regarding what we can expect from it. Going by the same, the device might be fitted with a tall 18:9 HD+ display and make use of a Snapdragon 450 SoC. It is also said to feature a dual camera module at its rear and run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

Expected price in India

Notably, the Galaxy J6 was priced at Rs. 13,990 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and Rs. 16,490 for the high-end variant with 4GB RAM. The device received a price cut taking it down to Rs. 12,990 and Rs. 14,990 respectively in the country.

Eventually, we can expect the Galaxy J6 Prime likely on cards to arrive in the country in a few more months (as it needs to be unveiled first). And, it is expected to be priced somewhere around the pricing of the Galaxy J6 Prime. However, we should say that there are many Snapdragon 450 SoC smartphones from the Chinese manufacturers at relatively lesser price points.