Samsung Galaxy J6 receives a price cut in India

Back in May, Samsung took the affordable market segment by storm with the launch of four smartphones. One of the devices is the Galaxy J6 that was launched in two storage variants. Now, both the variants of the Galaxy J6 has received a price cut making the device even more affordable.

Samsung Galaxy J6 was launched alongside Galaxy J8, Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+. The smartphone was launched in two variants - one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. These models are priced at Rs. 13,990 and Rs. 16,490 respectively.

Galaxy J6 price cut

The infamous Twitter-based tipster and offline retailer Mahesh Telecom has taken to Twitter to reveal about the price cut. The tweet suggests that both the variants of the Galaxy J6 have received the price cut and that it will be effective from August 1.

Notably, the Galaxy J6 3GB RAM variant has got Rs. 1,000 price cut taking it down to Rs. 12,990. The 4GB RAM variant has received a price cut of Rs. 1,500 and will be available for Rs. 14,990. For now, it remains to be seen if this price cut will be reflected online or offline soon.

Earlier, we came across a tip for the same source that the Galaxy J6 4GB RAM variant received a price drop of Rs. 500 taking it down to Rs. 15,990. It was said that there will also be a Rs. 1,500 cashback on using an ICICI bank debit or credit card for the purchase on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy J6 specifications

Refreshing on its specifications, the Samsung Galaxy J6 is fitted with a 5.6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display with a HD+ resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Under its hood, it houses an octa-core 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 SoC. Both the storage variants of the smartphone support up to 256GB of expandable storage using a microSD card.

For imaging, the Samsung smartphone arrives with a 13MP rear camera with f/1.9 aperture and support for FHD 1080p video recording. The device has an 8MP selfie camera with Face Unlock support. As it comes with an Infinity Display, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity aspects on board the smartphone are GPS, FM Radio, Bluetooth 4.2 LE and 4G VoLTE. There is a 3000mAh battery to keep the lights turned on. The device runs Android 8.0 Oreo topped with Samsung Experience.

Having said that the Galaxy J6 has received a price cut, would you buy this phone or go for any of its rivals with better specifications such as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 or Oppo Realme 1? Do let us know your choice in the comments section below.