Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) with dual rear camera setup leaks again

The Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) went official in the last month along with the Galaxy J5 (2017). Following its announcement, the smartphone has been made available in a few global markets too.

However, there are reports that the Chinese variant of the Galaxy J7 (2017) will arrive with a dual rear camera setup. We have also seen an image of the alleged smartphone emerge online a few days back. Today, a couple of more images of the dual camera setup equipped Galaxy J7 has been leaked showing the design of the smartphone. From the leaked images, the design seems to be similar to the one we have seen earlier.

At this point in time, the details regarding the Galaxy J7 (2017) seem to be scarce. There is no word on what other changes will be made in the Chinese variant of the smartphone. Currently, the details about the pricing and availability of this device are also not known. Samsung is yet to reveal an official confirmation regarding the dual lens rear camera smartphone that is making the rounds right now.

Talking about the dual lens rear camera setup, the Galaxy J7 (2017) Chinese variant will be one of the devices with such a camera arrangement coming from the stable of the South Korean tech giant.

In the meantime, we like to mention that the Galaxy J7 (2017) with a single camera sensor at its rear has been released in the company's home market South Korea. The handset is priced at KRW 396,000 (approx. Rs. 22,800). The device is available via the South Korean carrier KT.

Via: SamMobile