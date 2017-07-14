Alleged Samsung Galaxy J7(2017) renders with rear dual cameras leaked

There has been a lot of confusion regarding which will be the first Samsung phone with dual cameras. Some reports are saying that the Galaxy Note 8 will debut with a rear dual camera setup and some are hinting towards some other models.

The Galaxy C10, Galaxy C7 (2017) and the Galaxy J7 (2017) are on the expected list. While we don't know about the first, apparently Samsung is planning to launch a number of smartphones with dual cameras. Today, a Weibo user has posted a couple of pictures claimed to be of the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017). Both the front and back of the device is visible from the renders.

Droid Holic has first noticed the prictures. The alleged Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) is in Black color. However, there should be more color variants. Talking about the design aspect, the phone seems to have narrow bezels and it features a physical home button. The front bezel holds the selfie camera and the Samsung branding can be seen as well.

Coming to the rear panel, the smartphone features a dual camera setup. The camera sensors are placed in a vertical housing, accompanied by a LED flash just below it. There is also the Samsung branding at the center of the rear panel.

Unfortunately, the leakster has not revealed when will the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) will be unveiled. Currently, we are not even sure if this smartphone in the images is indeed the Galaxy J7 (2017), but the pictures do not look fake. So if not the Galaxy J7 (2017), some other Samsung smartphone with dual cameras is definitely coming down the pipe.