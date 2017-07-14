Did Samsung just reveal the Galaxy Note 8 on Twitter?

Weeks after it was rumored that Samsung will launch its next flagship Galaxy Note 8 device in September to counter its biggest rival Apple, the South Korean giant has "accidentally" revealed the device on Twitter.

In a tweet, Samsung promoted its new processor Exynos 8895 (commonly known as Exynos 9) that is used in the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. "Do what you want. Exynos will get things done. Learn more about Exynos8895," Samsung tweeted the message with an image of a device. Now, here comes the interesting bit, the smartphone used in the promotional picture was neither Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus.

As seen from the image, the device sports an Infinity Display, which has even smaller bezels as compared to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. Moreover, the display of the device has curved edges. This matches almost exactly with the images that were leaked in June.

If you can recall, it was also reported at the same time that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will come with a 6.2-inch display, rear dual cameras, 3,300mAh battery and the Exynos 8895 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset teamed with 6GB of RAM.

Well, it goes without saying that Twitter was flooded with tweets coming from smartphone enthusiasts soon after the post. It is worth noting that despite the tweets, Samsung did not remove the post. We assume the reason for it is if Samsung removes the post, it will confirm that the device seen in the image is indeed the Galaxy Note 8.