Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo, J7 Prime 2, J7 Nxt, J2 (2018) and J2 (2017) get price cut

Samsung has revised the cost of several budget smartphones in India. This piece of news has emerged just a few days after the price cut of the Galaxy J7 Pro. As per a tweet posted by the Twitter-based tipster and Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, as much as give Samsung smartphones have received a price cut.

The tweet claims that the Galaxy J7 Duo, Galaxy J7 Prime 2, Galaxy J7 Nxt 32GB variant, Galaxy J2 (2017) and Galaxy J2 (2018) models have received the price cut. The official Samsung online store has started selling these phones at the discounted pricing. But not all the online retailers have updated their pricing for now.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo

The Galaxy J7 Duo is priced at Rs.14,990. It houses a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with HD 720p resolution. The device uses an octa-core 7884 chipset with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. There is a 13MP+5MP dual-camera module and an 8MP selfie camera. The device runs Android 8.0 Oreo and gets the power from a 3000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2

The Galaxy J7 Prime 2 is now priced at Rs.12,990. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat and flaunts a 5.5-inch display with FHD 1080p resolution. Under its hood, there is an octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It has a 13MP camera with f/1.9 aperture at its front and rear. The other goodies include a front-facing fingerprint sensor and a 3300mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt 32GB

Priced at Rs. 10,990, the Galaxy J7 Nxt 32GB variant runs Android 7.0 Nougat. It comes with a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED HD 720p display. There is an octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC, 32GB storage space, 3GB RAM and a 3000mAh battery. The imaging aspects include a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy J2

Both the Galaxy J2 (2018) and Galaxy J2 (2017) have received the price cut and are available at Rs. 7,690 and Rs. 6,190 respectively. Both run Android Nougat OS. Being the successor, the 2018 model comes with upgraded specifications. It has 8MP and 5MP cameras, 2GB RAM, a 5-inch display and a 2600mAh battery. On the other hand, the yesteryear model comes with 1GB RAM, a smaller 4.7-inch display, 5MP and 2MP cameras and a 2000mAh battery.