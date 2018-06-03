Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro gets a price cut in India

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro has reportedly received a price cut in India. The smartphone was launched in June 2017 along with the J7 Max. Both the devices received a price cut of Rs. 2,000 each in March this year. Now, the J7 Pro seems to have received another price cut of Rs. 2,000 taking its cost down to Rs. 18,990.

A reliable Twitter user and Mumbai-based mobile retailer Mahesh Telecom has revealed that the Galaxy J7 Pro has received a price cut in the country. But the new pricing is yet to be reflected in the company's online store and other e-commerce portals such as Flipkart and Amazon.

It is said that the new pricing will be effective via the offline channels. We can expect the same to be reflected online in the coming days. And, Samsung is yet to come up with an official confirmation about the price cut on the smartphone.

Initially, the smartphone was launched in the country for Rs. 22,990 and went down to Rs. 20,990 after the first price cut earlier this year. Now, it seems to have got another price cut. Galaxy J7 Pro is one of the popular mid-range phones from the company. The device comes with a slim metal unibody design. The fingerprint sensor is embedded into the physical home button at the front. It has a slew of features including the Samsung Pay integration for seamless payments using NFC.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro specs

The Samsung smartphone bestows a 5.5-inch FHD Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The device runs Android Nougat and supports dual SIM cards. Under its hood, there operates an octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC teamed up with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage space, which can be further expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card.

The imaging aspects comprise of a 13MP primary camera at the rear and a 13MP selfie camera at the front. The other goodies on board the smartphone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, GPS, and a 3600mAh battery.