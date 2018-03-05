Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro and Galaxy J7 Max get a price cut

Samsung appears to have slashed the pricing of two mid-range smartphones - the Galaxy J7 Pro and Galaxy J7 Max in India. This comes a month after the price cut of the Galaxy J7 Nxt in the country. We can expect the new pricing to be reflected in the coming days as Amazon India and Samsung Shop have listed these two models at the old price point for now.

Going by a tweet posted by the well-known Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, the Galaxy J7 Pro and Galaxy J7 Max have received a price drop of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 2,000 respectively. The Galaxy J7 Pro listed online for Rs. 19,900 is said to be available at Rs. 18,900. On the other hand, the Galaxy J7 Max priced at Rs. 16,900 would be priced at Rs. 14,900 after the price cut. Apart from the tweet, there is no official confirmation about the price cut for now from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro and Galaxy J7 Max were unveiled back in June last year. At the time of their announcement, these smartphones were priced at Rs. 20,900 and Rs. 17,900 respectively. While the Galaxy J7 Pro was one of the bestselling models, the Galaxy J7 Max was considered overpriced for the specifications and features it came bundled with.

Paytm cashback offer In addition to this price cut, the tweet also notes that the Galaxy J7 Pro is eligible to get Rs. 2,000 cashback from Paytm. However, this is an offline exclusive offer. Unfortunately, the Galaxy J7 Max is not subjected to any such offer. Support for Samsung Pay The highlight of these mid-range smartphones is the support for Samsung Pay for the Galaxy J7 Pro and Samsung Pay Mini for the Galaxy J7 Max. With this feature, these phones were the first ones in the Galaxy J series to arrive with the payment support. Not to mention that this feature has been rolled out to many mid-range and budget Galaxy J series and Galaxy On series smartphones now. Samsung Galaxy A8+ First Impressions Specifications When it comes to specifications, the Galaxy J7 Pro features a 5.5-inch FHD Super AMOLED display. Under its hood, there is an Exynos 7870 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space, which can be further expanded up to 128GB. The imaging aspects include a 13MP primary camera at its rear with f/1.7 aperture and a 13MP selfie camera as well. The other goodies of the Galaxy J7 Pro are Android 7.0 Nougat, a 3600mAh battery and IP54 certification. The Galaxy J7 Max bestows a 5.7-inch Full HD TFT display. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P20 chipset coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. While the imaging aspects and software are identical to those of the Galaxy J7 Pro, this one gets the power from a 3300mAh battery.

