Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt 32GB variant is available at Rs. 12,990

Earlier this month, we had reported that the Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt 16GB variant was launched in India earlier this year at Rs. 11,490 received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 and is available at Rs. 10,490 online.

Now, Samsung appears to have been quietly launched the Galaxy J7 Nxt 32GB variant in the country at a price point of Rs. 12,990. The information comes from a tweet posted by the reputed Mumbai based retailer Mahesh Telecom. It is stated that this smartphone is listed on the official Samsung store in the country and it is available for purchase via the offline retail stores.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt 32GB variant has been launched in two color options - Gold and Black. The company has also added the AR Stickers pack to the device and it will also support the Samsung Pay Mini mobile payment service.

When it comes to the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt, the smartphone features a metal body and bestows a 5.5-inch HD 720p Super AMOLED display. At its heart, the smartphone equips an octa-core processor clocked at 1.6GHz that is paired with 3GB RAM. The Galaxy J7 Nxt makes use of 32GB of default memory capacity that can be further expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. The device runs Android 7.0 Nougat OS out of the box and gets the power from a modest 3000mAh battery that operates under its hood.

On the optics front, the Samsung smartphone sports a 13MP main camera at its rear accompanied by f/1.9 aperture and a 5MP front-facing selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.2. The connectivity features on board the Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt 32GB include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and dual SIM support.

Basically, the 16GB and 32GB variants of the smartphone different only in terms of RAM and storage configurations. Notably, the 16GB variant of the Galaxy J7 Nxt comes with 2GB RAM while the 32GB variant is mated with a larger 3GB RAM for better multitasking and a smoother and clutter-free performance. It goes without saying that the other technical specifications remain the same.