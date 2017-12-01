Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 32GB and Galaxy J7 Nxt get a price cut

Samsung appears to have cut the price of a couple of the Galaxy J series smartphones in India. The devices those have received the price cut are Galaxy J7 Prime 32GB variant and Galaxy J7 Nxt.

According to a tweet posted by Mahesh Telecom, a Mumbai-based retailer, the Galaxy J7 Prime 32GB that was priced at Rs. 16,900 received a Rs. 3,000 price cut taking it down to Rs. 13,900. Also, the Galaxy J7 Nxt that was available at Rs. 11,490 has got a Rs. 1,000 price cut and is available at Rs. 10,490.

Though the retailer with a good track record regarding the availability of devices and price cuts has revealed this information, there is no official confirmation from Samsung until now regarding the same.

This move from Samsung is definitely a good one for the loyalists of the brand who are seeking a mid-range smartphone at a time when the entry-level and mid-range markets are dominated by many new brands and market entrants.

To refresh the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 32GB that was launched in May this year features a metal body and a 5.5-inch 2.5D glass display with FHD 1080p resolution protected with Gorilla Glass 4. At its heart, the smartphone makes use of a 1.6GHz octa-core processor teamed up with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage space that can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. The smartphone runs Android Nougat and features a fingerprint sensor integrated into the physical home button and a 3300mAh battery.

When it comes to the Galaxy J7 Nxt, the smartphone bestows a 5.5-inch HD 720p Super AMOLED display. The processor operating under its hood is a 1.6GHz octa-core processor that is coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal memory capacity expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. The other goodies on board this smartphone include Android 7.0 Nougat and a 3000mAh battery. The imaging aspects comprise of a 13MP main camera with f/1.9 aperture and a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.