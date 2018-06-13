Samsung Galaxy J8 live images listed on Taiwanese NCC certification

Last month Samsung has launched it's four new smartphones in the Indian and the Galaxy J8 was among one of them. While the other phones went for sale immediately and the company said that the Galaxy J8 won't be able to make its way to the market until July. However, there are many reports which claimed that the Galaxy J8 may not be limited to India as there is evidence to suggest that it may also launch in markets like Thailand and Russia.

It seems that Taiwan will be on the top of the list of launch markets for the Galaxy J8. The recent report suggests that the phone has been gone through the NCC certification in Taiwan and the listing includes some of the live images if the Galaxy J8 smartphone.

Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC) has certified a smartphone with model number SM-J810Y which indicates that the South Korean giant Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy J8 in Taiwan. However, the launching timeline still remains a mystery right now. But we can expect the device sooner because the device is already official and will be out in India next month.

According to the live images surfaced on the NCC listing the Galaxy J8 will come with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio flat 6-inch Infinity Display along with a LED flash for the front camera. The images shows a vertical dual camera setup at the back along with a fingerprint sensor placed just below it.

The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 450 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which can be expanded via microSD slot. On the camera part, the Samsung Galaxy J8 is said to be coming with a dual camera setup on the rear, with the combination of a 16-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/1.9 aperture and 5-megapixel secondary sensor along with the LED flash. On the front, the smartphone houses a 24-megapixel front facing camera sensor for better selfies and video calling experience.

The smartphone is backed by a 3,500mAh battery and runs on Android 8.0 Oreo. Samsung has already confirmed that the Galaxy J8 is going to cost Rs. 18,990 ($280) in India next month. Note that the Pricing will be going to differ for other markets.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ First Impressions

Source