Samsung Galaxy J8 Plus with Snapdragon 625 SoC visits Geekbench

Samsung appears to be in plans to revamp its Galaxy J series smartphones with several new models slated to be unveiled in the coming months. Lately, we have been coming across leaks related to one of these smartphones. The Galaxy J8 was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking database with an Exynos 7870 processor and 3GB RAM. Now, a new smartphone has been spotted on the same website.

Well, the talk is about the Samsung Galaxy J8 Plus. According to the Geekbench benchmarking database listing revealed by Slashleaks, the Galaxy J8 Plus is believed to feature the model number SM-J805G. The benchmark listing shows that the smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. It listed to employ a Qualcomm MSM8953 aka Snapdragon 625 SoC teamed up with 3GB RAM.

Notably, the Galaxy J8 Plus is not the first smartphone from Samsung to make use of the Snapdragon 625 processor. The company has already announced smartphones such as Galaxy C7 and Galaxy On7 with the same processor back in 2016.

Talking about the Samsung Galaxy J8 Plus' has managed to score 749 points and 3708 points in the single-core and multi-core tests on Geekbench database. These scores appear to be similar to those of the other Snapdragon 625-based smartphones such as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X. Though we have been seeing the Galaxy J8 and Galaxy J8 Plus smartphones hit the Geekbench database in the recent times, we are yet to get an official confirmation regarding these smartphones from Samsung.

One thing that we know clearly is that Samsung is striving hard to regain its market position, which it had lost to the budget smartphone brands including Xiaomi of late. This is possible only if the brand comes up with better specced smartphones at competitive price points. We need wait to know what Samsung has to bring in the future for us to know how well it can face the competition from other companies.