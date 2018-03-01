Alleged Samsung Galaxy J8 spotted on Geekbench listing

It looks like Samsung is all set to revamp its Galaxy J series with new models this year. The benchmarking websites are being flooded with many new Galaxy J series smartphones those are expected to be unveiled later this year. Most of these models were included in the leaked list of unannounced Galaxy devices, which was found in the Galaxy Note 8 Oreo firmware that surfaced online.

Lately, we have been coming across leaked details of Galaxy J4, Galaxy J6 and the US variant of Galaxy J3. Now, a new smartphone with the model number SM-J800FN has been spotted on the Geekbench database by GalaxyClub. From the model number, we can expect the SM-J800FN to be the Galaxy J8. Besides the benchmarking listing, it looks like there is evidence for the firmware development of this device too.

Going by the leaked Geekbench listing, the Galaxy J8 employs an Exynos 7870 chipset clocked at 1.6GHz paired with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone is listed to run Android 8.0 Oreo. The Exynos 7870, which is an octa-core processor has been used by Galaxy J series smartphones such as Galaxy J7 Prime, Galaxy J5 (2017), Galaxy J7 (2017) and a few others.

Given that the leaked benchmark specifications of the alleged Galaxy J8 smartphone is almost similar to the existing Galaxy J series smartphones, there is a possibility for it to be a variant of an already announced model for a specific country or carrier. Moreover, there are many Galaxy J series smartphones in the market with different variants for various markets. Usually, these models have minor differences and are not new devices altogether.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ First Impressions

Also, it is clear that Samsung is struggling to regain its position, which was lost to budget smartphone maker Xiaomi in the affordable market segment. This was possible for Xiaomi as such Chinese manufacturers are offering smartphones that offer a better value for money than the budget models from Samsung. Unless Samsung manages to come up with smartphones those are priced more competitively or include improved specifications and features, the company might continue to face the heat from the other manufacturers.