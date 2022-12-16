Samsung Galaxy M04 Budget Smartphone Goes On Sale In India: Specifications, Price News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Samsung introduced its latest Samsung Galaxy M04 last week to end its dry run in the budget smartphone category in India. It goes on sale today in India and will challenge other budget devices from Chinese rivals such as Xiaomi, Realme, Infinix, Tecno etc. The smartphone offers an Infinity-V display, dual cameras, an octa-core processor, and a large battery unit, among other features. Let's have a detailed look at its specifications below.

Samsung Galaxy M04: Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M04 comes with a polycarbonate unibody construction and takes a minimalistic design approach to appeal to a wider audience. It gets two circular camera rings that sit flush with the body. Over to the front, the display comes with thick bezels and a waterdrop notch. The Galaxy A04 smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch PLS LCD with an HD+ screen resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy M04 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset at its helm. It comprises ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.3GHz and an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It is equipped with 4GB RAM, which can be extended further to 8GB via a virtual RAM expansion feature. The device boasts up to 128GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot that can gobble up to 1TB memory card.

In terms of optics, it is equipped with a dual rear camera system with a 13MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 5MP sensor at the front.

Some notable features of the Galaxy M04 include 4G VoLTE, dual SIM, Bluetooth v5.0, a dedicated microSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C 2.0 port. The device packs in a 5000mAh battery unit with 15W charging support. It runs on One UI based on Android 12 OS out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy M04: Price, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M04 comes at a starting price of ₹8,499 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM+128GB storage comes at a price tag of ₹9,499 in India. It is available to purchase via Amazon India and is offered in Shadow Blue and Sea Glass Green colorways.

