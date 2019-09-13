Samsung Galaxy M10s sAMOLED Display Confirmed: Likely To Cost Less Than Rs. 10,000 News oi-Vivek

The Galaxy M10 is one of the most affordable smartphones from Samsung with One UI. The company is currently gearing up for the launch of its Galaxy M30s and it will soon launch the Galaxy M10s -- a much-needed upgrade in terms of design and hardware over the Galaxy M10.

According to the latest speculations, the Galaxy M10s is likely to hit the market around Deepavali festive season and will probably replace the Galaxy M10. Just like most of the M series smartphones, the upcoming model will also be an Amazon Special.

Samsung Galaxy M10s Leaked Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M10s is tipped to offer a 6.4-inch sAMOLED display with HD+ resolution with an Infinity-V notch on the top. This is a huge upgrade over the Galaxy M10, which has a TFT display. The smartphone will be powered by the Exynos 7885 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, probably with a dedicated microSD card slot. The smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie OS with One UI skin out-of-the-box.

The phone will have a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary shooter with an f/1.9 aperture and a 5MP depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. Besides, the phone also carries an 8MP selfie camera with an F/2.0 aperture with Face Unlock support. There is also a rear-facing fingerprint sensor for additional device security.

A 4000 mAh sealed battery will fuel the device with a USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing, which is also an upgrade over the micro USB port found on its predecessor. Even after packing all these upgrades, the Galaxy M10s is likely to be priced well under Rs. 10,000.

Our Opinion On The Samsung Galaxy M10s

If these speculations come out to be genuine, then, the Galaxy M10s seems like a huge upgrade over the Galaxy M10 in almost all departments, starting from the display to the battery. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Samsung Galaxy M10s.

