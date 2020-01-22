Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy A11, Galaxy M31 Get Wi-Fi Certification News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The next-generation Samsung Galaxy M and Galaxy A smartphones are hitting the rumor mills quite often. We can expect the new smartphones to be launched sometime in the coming months with upgraded specifications than their predecessors. The reason is that the company witnessed success in the mid-range market with its revamped models.

While we have already seen several reports regarding these upcoming smartphones, the latest information is regarding a slew of them such as the Galaxy M11, Galaxy M31, and Galaxy A11. These smartphones have received the Wi-Fi Alliance certification hinting that their launch could be nearing.

Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Smartphones Certified

As per the certification database, these three smartphones mentioned above will run Android 10 out-of-the-box. The Galaxy M11 and Galaxy A11 appear to carry the model numbers SM-M115F/DS and SM-A115F/DS respectively. These devices are said to support only single-band 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity. On the other hand, the Galaxy M31 is said to carry the model number SM-M315F/DS and support dual-band capabilities.

The other information revealed by the Wi-Fi Alliance certification is that the Galaxy M11 might arrive in three color options such as black, blue, and violet. And, the Galaxy A11 could feature 64GB storage space that should be sufficient for many users.

Samsung Galaxy M31 is said to be the sequel to the Galaxy M30s. This smartphone is believed to arrive with an Exynos 9611 SoC and 6GB RAM though there are reports suggesting the presence of a Snapdragon 665 SoC. The device is likely to feature a triple-camera setup at the rear comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP secondary wide-angle lens, and a third 5MP depth sensor. Some reports hint at the presence of a fourth macro lens too.

What To Expect

The Samsung Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M11 aren't the only smartphones in the next-generation Galaxy M Series. The company is also in plans to unveil the sequels to the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M40 sometime next year. These are likely to be dubbed Galaxy M21 and Galaxy M41. We can expect further details to surface online in the coming weeks or months.

Via: RootMyGalaxy

Best Mobiles in India