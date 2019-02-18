ENGLISH

Samsung Galaxy M20 might a price cut: 4/64 model is expected to cost Rs 10,990

Samsung Galaxy M20 is the first Samsung smartphone to run on the Exynos 7904 SoC

    If you are planning to buy a budget Android smartphone from a "branded" company, then the Samsung Galaxy M20 is one of the best smartphones available in India under Rs 15,000 price tag.

    Samsung Galaxy M20 might a price cut

     

    The base variant of the Samsung Galaxy M20 is available in India for Rs 10,990, whereas the top of the line variant retails for Rs 12,990. A new report suggests that the company is planning to reduce the price of the Galaxy M20 further to compete against the upcoming Redmi Note 7, which is expected to launch at a competitive price tag. The new pricing is expected to go live on the launch day of the Galaxy M30, which is slated to happen on the 27th of February.

    According to the report, the Samsung Galaxy M20 with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage is expected to cost Rs 10,990. This also indicates that the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant of the Galaxy M20 might also receive a price cut, and is expected to cost well under Rs 10,000. So, if you are planning to buy the Galaxy M20, wait for a few more days or at least until the launch of the Samsung Galaxy M30.

    Samsung Galaxy M20 specifications

    The Samsung Galaxy M20 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ TFT display with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. The Galaxy M20 is one of the first smartphones from the Korean tech giant to feature a water-drop or an infinity-V notch.

     

    The Exynos 7904 octa-core SoC powers the smartphone with 3/4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot. The device does offer dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

    The smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 13 MP primary camera and a 5 MP super wide angle lens. On the front, the device has an 8 MP selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording and also supports Face Unlock.

    The smartphone packs in a mammoth 5000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging via USB type C port. The device run on Android 8.1 Oreo with custom Samsung Experience 9.5 UI on top, and the device is slated to receive Android 9 Pie via future software updates.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 6:00 [IST]
