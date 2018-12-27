Samsung Galaxy M20 screen protector image leaks showing waterdrop notch

We already know that Samsung is working on a new affordable Galaxy M series smartphones. Recently, it was stated that three smartphones in the lineup will be launched in India in January. Of these, the Galaxy M20 is speculated to be launched first and we have already come across several leaks regarding this device.

A recent report revealed that the Galaxy M20 will feature a juicy 5000mAh battery. Also, the front panel of the device was leaked showing the waterdrop notch at the top of the screen. Now, Slashleaks has revealed an image of the alleged screen protector of the device showing the waterdrop notch. It also shows the curved corners of the smartphone as spotted in the previous leak.

It was Oppo that introduced the waterdrop notch design. It is surprising to see an upcoming Samsung smartphone to arrive with such a design. The notch is said to house the front camera and the necessary sensors.

Samsung Galaxy M20 rumored specifications

Samsung Galaxy M20 is likely to be an affordable device similar to the others in the lineup and is expected to replace the Galaxy J and Galaxy On series. The Galaxy M20 is rumored to arrive with a FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. On the hardware front, it is expected to feature an Exynos 7885 SoC with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. A previous report citing the Geekbench listing tipped at a 1.6GHz clocked octa-core processor but the name of the chipset was not revealed.

Expected to run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, this smartphone is expected to be launched with a dual camera setup at its rear along with a fingerprint sensor as well. As mentioned above, the battery capacity is also expected to get the power from a 5000mAh battery.

Expected price and launch date

Recent reports have tipped that the Galaxy M20 will be launched in India in January 2019. The smartphone has debuted the mass production of the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 smartphones at its Noida factory. And, it is expected to be priced around Rs. 15,000 making it affordable.