    Samsung Galaxy M21 Details Leak: Here’s What We Expect

    By
    |

    Well, it's the debut of a new year, which means a new wave of smartphones and other products. We already know that all smartphone brands are working on new devices that are lined up to be launched this year. Rumors are rife about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M and A series smartphones and today we have details pertaining to the mid-range M series devices.

    As per existing reports, Samsung is working on three smartphones to be launched in the mid-range segment, the Galaxy M11, Galaxy M21, and Galaxy M31. Previously, we have come across quite a few details regarding these devices including the storage capacities and color variants. Now, a report sheds light on the Galaxy M21.

    Samsung Galaxy M21 Leak

    A report by SamMobile reveals that the device will carry the model number SM-M215F. It is said to arrive with 64GB and 128GB internal storage space. If this turns out to be true, then it will be a massive upgrade over its predecessor, the Galaxy M20 with 32GB and 64GB storage space. Furthermore, it is believed to have microSD card support too for those who prefer ample storage space.

    The report goes on stating that the Galaxy M21 will run Android 10 topped with the company's One UI 2.0. Under its hood, it is likely to use an Exynos 9610 or Exynos 9611 chipset. The Galaxy M21 is believed to flaunt triple rear cameras arranged within a squarish module.

    Apart from the internal specifications, the report goes on speculating the color options of the Galaxy M series smartphones. It reveals that all the three devices mentioned above will arrive in Black and Blue colors. In addition, there will be a third color option for each of these models. To be specific, the Galaxy M11 will arrive in violet, M21 in green, and M31 in red.

     

    What We Think

    Having said that the Galaxy M11, Galaxy M21, and Galaxy M31 are successors to the bestselling entry-level and mid-range models launched last year, we can expect them to continue the legacy this year as well. While the report has revealed a lot of details regarding the Samsung Galaxy M21, we can expect the company to let out an official word soon.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 1, 2020, 10:56 [IST]
