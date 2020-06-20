Samsung Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31 Get Price Hike In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in April, like many other smartphone brands, Samsung also increased the cost of its smartphones due to the GST rate hike. After a couple of months, select smartphones have again got a price hike in the country. Well, the talk is about the Samsung Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M21 as these devices have got a price hike of Rs. 500.

Samsung Galaxy M31, Galaxy M21 Price Hike

As per a report by 91mobiles, this price hike affects all storage variants of both the smartphones. And, this price hike is already applicable on the offline stores while there is no clarity about the online retailers.

Detailing on the pricing information, the Samsung Galaxy M21 with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage space is priced at 14,499 instead of its earlier cost of Rs. 13,999. Likewise, the high-end device with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage space is priced at Rs. 16,499 instead of Rs. 15,999.

When it comes to the Samsung Galaxy M31, the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 17,499 and not Rs. 16,999. The other two variants of the smartphone with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage space are priced at Rs. 18,499 and Rs. 20,499 while their previous price was Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999 respectively.

Should You Buy Any Of These?

If you are interested in upgrading your phone, then these offerings from Samsung might be good ones in the affordable market segment. However, if you opt to purchase them via offline stores, then you will have to pay the additional cost of Rs. 500.

Given that there is no price hike online, you can purchase the same via online retailers as you will be able to get attractive discounts alongside the smartphone. Also, you can choose to buy these smartphones via the official Samsung online store for now. So, which one of these smartphones are you interested in purchasing?

