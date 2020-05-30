ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy M31 8GB RAM Variant Launched For Rs. 19,999

    Samsung's Galaxy M series smartphones are among the bestsellers in their respective price categories. Keeping this in mind, the company is extending its portfolio by adding new devices from time to time. Already, we are coming across reports regarding upcoming models in the series such as the Galaxy M31s and M51s. In the meantime, the company has launched a high-end variant of the Galaxy M31.

    While the launch of the Galaxy M31s and Galaxy M51 is all set to take place in the coming days, the Galaxy M31 8GB RAM variant has been launched in the country. Previously, the company launched the 6GB RAM variant of the smartphone in India in February. Expect for the difference in the RAM capacity, the other specs of the latest variant remain the same.

    Samsung Galaxy M31 Variants

    Earlier this year, two storage configurations of the Galaxy M31 were launched with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. These were priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 15,999 respectively. Following the price hike in April, these variants of the Samsung smartphone are now available for Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 17,999. Talking about the latest offering, the Galaxy M31 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space is priced at Rs. 19,999.

    The Galaxy M31 with 8GB RAM is listed on the official Samsung India website and there is a 'Notify Me' option hinting that it is not available for sale. Also, the Amazon India site is yet to list this smartphone. If you want to purchase the 8GB RAM variant of the Galaxy M31, then you need to wait for its availability.

    Samsung Galaxy M31 Highlights

    Detailing on its key highlights, the Galaxy M31 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an Infinity-U display. Under its hood, the smartphone uses an Exynos 9611 SoC and a juicy 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Running Android 10 topped One UI 2.0, the Galaxy M31 comes with a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro lens.

    samsung news smartphones
    Saturday, May 30, 2020, 11:38 [IST]
