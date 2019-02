Samsung Galaxy M30 launch live stream: Comes with a massive 128 GB storage News oi-Vivek Galaxy M30 launch event will commence at 6:00 PM

Samsung is all set to launch the third smartphone from the Galaxy M series in India on the 27th of February. The Samsung Galaxy M30 is expected to be the most expensive and most modern smartphone of the lot.

The smartphone will be unveiled on the 27th of February @ 6:00 PM. Just hours before the launch of the Samsung Galaxy M30, the company has now released a new teaser, which re-affirms some of the specifications of the smartphone.

With huge 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, powerful Exynos 7904 Processor and massive 128GB Storage, the new #GalaxyM30 can multitask without breaking a sweat. Stay tuned, unveiling on 27th Feb at 6pm. Click here https://t.co/57ny7Gk5bB & https://t.co/ApWs8NSUj7 to get notified. #IM3XPOWERD pic.twitter.com/T27HEhtSeA — Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) February 26, 2019

Expressive specs at an affordable price?

According to the latest teaser from Samsung, the Galaxy M30 will offer up to 128 GB of internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot, which can accept microSD memory cards up to 512 GB. The smartphone also has a gradient design, which is missing from the first two Galaxy M smartphones.

The Exynos 7904 SoC will power the smartphone (same processor found on the Galaxy M20) with 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM. As expected, the smartphone will come with a 5000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging via USB type C port.

The Galaxy M30 offers a triple camera setup with a 12 MP primary camera, 5 MP super wide angle lens, and a 5 MP depth camera. On the front, the device is expected to offer a 16 MP selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy M30 is also the first smartphone from the brand to offer a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and an Infinity U notch on the top.

What makes the Galaxy M30 a special smartphone is the fact that the smartphone is expected to retail in India, well under Rs 15,000 price mark, which makes it the best budget smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy M30 is also expected to compete against the likes of the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro.